GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 14,410 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $40,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after buying an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. Yandex has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

