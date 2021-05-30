GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $483,000 Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Cowen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cowen by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after buying an additional 673,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $13,668,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 112,821 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 84,068 shares during the period.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

COWN stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.81%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.