GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,021 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MX stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

