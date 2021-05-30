Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

