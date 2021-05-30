Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,287 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

