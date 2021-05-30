Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $336,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Globe Life by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Globe Life by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE GL opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,900 shares of company stock worth $26,142,609. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.