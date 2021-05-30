Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $492,000 in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 271.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AUB. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

