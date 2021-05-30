Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $124,834,000.

IEF stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

