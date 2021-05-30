Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $572,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.