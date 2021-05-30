Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

