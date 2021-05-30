Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after buying an additional 634,213 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,293,000.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $131,674.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,129.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

GWRE stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

