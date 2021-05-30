Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

