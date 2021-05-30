Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €87.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 45.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.09 ($121.28).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €158.40 ($186.35) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €166.50 ($195.88). The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €148.02 and its 200 day moving average is €112.27.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

