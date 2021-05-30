Harry L. You Sells 232,500 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $12.41 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,241.00.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,850 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 112,989 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,016,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after purchasing an additional 110,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.