Harry L. You Sells 232,500 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $12.41 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,241.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,850 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 112,989 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,016,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after purchasing an additional 110,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

