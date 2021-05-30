Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

