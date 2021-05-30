Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 101.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,320 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $25,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,039,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 140,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 27,292 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

