HC Wainwright Increases LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target to $16.50

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $246.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.91. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 433,102 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,091 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $965,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

