HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Up 49.2% in May

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the April 29th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

