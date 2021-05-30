H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 72.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.
NASDAQ:HEES opened at $37.40 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.