H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 72.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $37.40 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

