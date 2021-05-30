Head to Head Comparison: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Endeavour Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.73 $37.52 million N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $138.46 million 8.85 $1.16 million $0.07 106.29

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97% Endeavour Silver 19.42% 7.95% 6.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Endeavour Silver 0 5 5 0 2.50

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.31%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $6.45, suggesting a potential downside of 13.31%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Endeavour Silver on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas. It also has exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

