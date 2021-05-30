Head to Head Comparison: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) versus Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rightscorp and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Shift4 Payments -15.39% -18.73% -7.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rightscorp and Shift4 Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 9.84 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -39.53

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift4 Payments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rightscorp and Shift4 Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift4 Payments 0 3 10 0 2.77

Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.72%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Rightscorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

