Head to Head Contrast: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) vs. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RBB Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 24.77% 9.10% 1.15% The Bank of Nova Scotia 16.33% 10.54% 0.59%

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. RBB Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RBB Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $153.16 million 3.12 $32.93 million $1.68 14.52 The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.51 $5.04 billion $3.99 16.87

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RBB Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Bank of Nova Scotia 2 1 7 0 2.50

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.98%. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.68%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats RBB Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 20, 2020, it operated nine branches in Los Angeles County; one branch in Orange County, Irvine; two branches in Ventura County; one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; six branches in New York; 1 in Edison, New Jersey; and two branches in Chicago. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.