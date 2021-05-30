Head to Head Review: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vasta Platform and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 5 0 2.83 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 86.58%. Zovio has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 272.34%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Zovio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.54 million 3.77 -$8.86 million N/A N/A Zovio $397.12 million 0.20 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.70

Vasta Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96%

Summary

Zovio beats Vasta Platform on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

