Head to Head Review: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) vs. Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Barratt Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems A/S 3 5 7 0 2.27 Barratt Developments 0 7 3 0 2.30

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Barratt Developments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems A/S $16.93 billion 2.33 $873.86 million $0.30 43.43 Barratt Developments $4.24 billion 2.57 $503.94 million $0.97 22.10

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. Barratt Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barratt Developments pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barratt Developments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems A/S 5.45% 21.58% 5.10% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. It is also involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

