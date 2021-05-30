Head to Head Survey: Wayfair (NYSE:W) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wayfair and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wayfair
|3
|10
|16
|0
|2.45
|MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Wayfair and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wayfair
|$14.15 billion
|2.26
|$185.00 million
|$2.14
|143.24
|MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
|$497.22 million
|5.43
|$7.02 million
|N/A
|N/A
Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..
Profitability
This table compares Wayfair and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wayfair
|3.20%
|-45.45%
|12.20%
|MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
83.1% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Wayfair beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.
