HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 100.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

