Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CEO Sells $5,909,306.30 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 300.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 2.28. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

