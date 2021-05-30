Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.33

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 81520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $839.24 million, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 295,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

