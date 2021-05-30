Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the April 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Shares of HKHHF stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. Heineken has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $105.24.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Lagunitas, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Edelweiss, Desperados, Harar, Windhoek, Maltina, Dos Equis, Red Stripe, GÃ¶sser, Sagres, Affligem, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

