Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the April 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.
Shares of HKHHF stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. Heineken has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $105.24.
About Heineken
