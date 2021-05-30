Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after buying an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $160,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

