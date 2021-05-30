HeroNode Hits 24 Hour Volume of $382.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $563,519.33 and $382.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00847217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.93 or 0.08564007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00087264 BTC.

About HeroNode

HER is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

