Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Earnings Results

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.49%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Hibbett Sports updated its FY 2022 guidance to 8.500-9.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $864,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.