HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 19,265 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 39,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

