HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 25,980 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $29,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $64.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

