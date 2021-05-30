HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 9,207 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 434,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,855,809. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

