HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 27,008 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,008 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.