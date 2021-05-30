HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $306.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.93. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,122,195 shares of company stock valued at $600,599,635. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

