HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.99 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,459 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $23,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,242,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,737,000 after buying an additional 81,154 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1,450.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 80,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

