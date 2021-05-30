HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 283,495 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,495 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,913 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,450,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.