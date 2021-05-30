Holo (HOT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $191.43 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Holo has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $191.43 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00076332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00896553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.74 or 0.08987709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00088119 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.