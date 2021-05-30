Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

