Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.
Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $75.00.
In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.