Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.