Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.67. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 297,543 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

