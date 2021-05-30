Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the April 29th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HULCF stock remained flat at $$9.40 during midday trading on Friday. Hulic has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the investment, development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate and Insurance. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

