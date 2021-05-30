Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the April 29th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.42 million, a P/E ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.