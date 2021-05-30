Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

