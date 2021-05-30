hybrix (HY) Market Cap Hits $6.62 Million

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. hybrix has a market cap of $6.62 million and $3,116.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hybrix coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00008386 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, hybrix has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,290,345 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io

Buying and Selling hybrix

