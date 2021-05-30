Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 60,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,381,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at $549,001.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth $2,417,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter worth $2,929,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

