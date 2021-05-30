ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

IBN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 4,372,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,300. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $18.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in ICICI Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 47.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

