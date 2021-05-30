iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Up 3.9%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.38. 1,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 534,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,265.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,828,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

